HOBART — Sterling beat Hobart 15-9 to win the championship of the Wichita Mountain Classic in Hobart on Saturday.
Mickayla Tahah went 4 for 5 with 7 RBIs in the title game. Aubree Smith had three hits and Emma Nunley had 2.
Going to Hobart was not the initial plan, as Sterling was scheduled to host the 27-team Southwest Shootout. However, rain washed out the tournament, forcing the Tigers to find alternatives.
“We hate to lose ours, because it’s a lot of fun, lots of hard work and our big fundraiser, athletics-wise,” Sterling coach Marty Curry said.
The No. 7 Tigers (20-3) host Vanoss on Tuesday.