NORMAN — Oklahoma and head football coach Lincoln Riley have agreed to a new six-year contract through the 2025 season.
The new agreement adds two years to Riley’s contract, which still must be approved by Oklahoma’s board of regents, which meets this week. The Athletic first reported the new agreement for Riley.
Oklahoma increased Riley’s salary to $6 million annually in January 2019. His previous agreement included $700,000 bonuses for each year he remains at OU, as well as annual salary increases of $150,000. His 2019 salary of $6,384,462 ranked ninth among FBS coaches, according to the USA Today’s coach salary database.
Earlier this month, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the athletic department announced it implemented budget cuts of approximately $13.7 million, including a 10% salary reduction for any employee earning $1 million or more per year.
Riley, 36, is 36-6 in three seasons as Oklahoma’s coach with three Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. He won Big 12 and AP coach of the year honors in 2018, and has mentioned Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, as well as Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts.
Oklahoma’s regents are set to review contracts for Riley and his staff of assistants, according to its latest meeting agenda.