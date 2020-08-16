NORMAN — Nine Oklahoma football players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a break in preseason camp.
Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Zoom call Saturday.
Riley announced on Aug. 8 the Sooners were temporarily pausing preseason practices because of schedule changes. He gave players the option of returning home, though he said 75% stayed on campus.
After the initial testing in preparation for the July 1 start of workouts, the program had just one positive result until this week. There were two rounds of tests last week, with one positive in 205 tests.