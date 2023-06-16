Owners Baseball

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas.

 Oakland Athletics via AP

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will start a months-long approval process for the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century.

On the day Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed legislation granting $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred bemoaned the team’s inability to obtain a new stadium in Oakland and defended A’s owner John Fisher, who has maintained public silence.