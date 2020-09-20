Lawton 28, Eisenhower 0
;LHS;Ike
First downs;22;8
Rushing (Att.-Yds);48-283;36-96
Passes(Com-Att.-Int);12-19-2;1-9-1
Pass Yds;164;-1
Punts;0-0.0;5-32.0
Fumbles (Tot-Lost);2-2;1-1
Penalties;8-45;5-50
Lawton;6;0;15;7;--;28
Ike;0;0;0;0;--;0
How they scored:
LHS—Christian Houston 30 run (kick failed), 1:11, 1st.
LHS—Houston 4 run (Bradford pass from Donovan Dorsey), 7:05, 3rd.
LHS—Bradford 7 pass from Dorsey (Joseph Kim kick), 1:12, 3rd.
LH—Esaurian Gillmore-Kelly 53 pass from Dorsey (Kim kick), 9:16, 4th.
Individual leaders
RUSHING: LHS—Houston 31-214; Dorsey 2-1; Baker 3-22; Galbreath 7-33; Simpson 1-4; Lawrence 2-20; Hardy 2-minus 6. Ike—Walton 25-108; Trachte 11-minus-12.
Passing (Com-Att-Int.-Yds): LHS—Dorsey 12-19-2-164. Ike-Trachte 1-9-2-minus-1.
Receiving: LHS—Gillmore-Kelly 4-95; Simpson 1-25; Houston 1-4; Fuller 5-33; Bradford 1-7. Ike—McClelland 1-1.