Although football is by far the sport that occupies the most time and space in my brain.
However, as someone whose first team sport was tee ball and who grew up about 15 minutes from an MLB stadium, baseball probably claims the spot as my “first love” among sports. I played it for over a decade. I went to enough Ranger games growing up that I probably saw every American League club in person by age six (of course, I had to wait a couple of years to see the Devil Rays). I was at the first playoff game, first World Series game and first overall game at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. I had not one, but two separate stints of employment at the stadium, working as a food vendor (because nothing says, “Please, sir, spare $4.25 for a hot dog?” like a scrawny teen who weighs just over 100 pounds) and later in parking security (because nothing says “Please, sir, could you not start a drunken brawl in this particular parking lot?” like a scrawny 20-something who looks like he should never have a job ending in the word “security”.
That stadium, that team and that sport gave me a lot of great memories. As I got older, I usually only tuned it if it was a big game, mainly the playoffs. Still, there is something artistic about it all: the chess match of a pitchers’ duel, the lame-yet-charming guy trying to start the wave, the smell of the fresh-cut grass blended in with the hodgepodge of concession stand aromas, consisting of beer, hot dogs and liquid cheese. When it comes to nostalgia, few things take me back to a simpler time more so than attending a live baseball game.
Which is why it pains me to admit that last week, when asked by a friend if I thought Major League Baseball would come back, I replied with the most uninterested, apathetic response imaginable.
“I’m not sure I even care.”
And to be fair, that feeling of indifference has proven to be quite genuine. Because as reports surfaced Monday and Tuesday that teams would play a 60-game season provided players reported to training by July 1, I honestly was one big shrug. And frankly, I think most fans are too, at this point.
Even if/when games come back, there isn’t going to be the live fan experience like before, which, as I described, was part of what drew me to the sport. Beyond that, the players, owners and most of all, commissioner Rob Manfred, have alienated fans through their inability to agree on anything, especially money.
Now, part of why I feel so meh about baseball’s return is because my brain has already turned toward the possibility of football. I’m sure that the true diehards are ready to see baseball come back. But what about the casual fans? What about the fans who, like myself, live for the in-person experience, but aren’t able to attend games due to attendance restrictions or out-of-state locations?
Because baseball is a sport built on stats, records and lore, playing a 60-game season feels almost hollow. There will not be any record-chasing, certainly not any that fans will rally around.
In the recent ESPN documentary “Long Gone Summer”, a lot of attention is paid to the fact that baseball was suffering after the 1994 strike, as a disconnection materialized between the teams and the fans. The documentary asserts that what brought fans back was the home run, namely the 1998 home run chase. However, that chase also came to symbolize the Steroid Era, which baseball has tried desperately to erase from its past.
What can revive baseball from a crisis like this? And at what cost will it come?
And, how many fans will care?