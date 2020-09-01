Game 7 Primer
THUNDER VS. ROCKETS
Series tied 3-3. Game 7, 8 p.m., ESPN, 94.7 FM, 1380 AM.
— KEEP AN EYE ON: Houston’s turnovers. When the Rockets have 14 or more turnovers, they’re 0-3 in this series. When they keep it below 14 turnovers, they’re 3-0.
— INJURY WATCH: Rockets G Russell Westbrook shot the ball better in Game 6 than he did in Game 5; he was 8 for 15 from the field Monday, as opposed to 3 for 13 in his first game back from a quad injury. But he had seven turnovers in Game 6, suggesting he’s not in his typical groove yet.
— PRESSURE IS ON: Houston. They came into this season as a title contender; the Thunder have been a surprise story. If the Rockets lose this game, who knows what happens this offseason.