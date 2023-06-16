US Open Golf

Oklahoma State University golf alumnus Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Lindsey Wasson/AP

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open.

But only by about 15 minutes.

