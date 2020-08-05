Jessica Routier may have very well won the draw lottery after she started Tuesday’s slack in the 82nd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo with a solid time of 16.98 and now will wait for more than 100 more barrel racers to see if they can knock her out of the lead.
The official first performance will be tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena with the $5 Carload Special where an entire family can attend for that one low price.
And to make the night even more special, Sterling’s Chauk Dees, who won the 2019 Rangers Rodeo bull riding title with an amazing 91.5 aboard National Finals bull Shootin Stars as the last rider out of the chutes, will make his ride before what is expected to be a big crowd of family and friends from the Sterling area.
And, Dees will have a great opportunity again to claim a big check since it was announced Monday that he’s drawn Powder River Rodeo Company’s XO which has been producing average scores of 89 this year in 10 outs.
While Routier, the Buffalo, S.D. cowgirl, was dominating the slack Tuesday, the rest of the barrel racers struggled, with Donna Kay Rule of Minco posting a 17.20 to come in a distant second. Both she and Routier made it to the Wrangler National Finals so the fact they are leading the way is probably no surprise to barrel racing fans.
If there is a cowgirl capable of catching Routier it may just be two-time world champion Hailey Kinsel who will make her run early in the field of 12 at tonight’s first performance. She will be the second barrel racer to run and on that fresh ground she should have a chance to go low.
The rest of the slack was tough, especially the tie-down roping where the top times were 8.6s posted by Timber Moore, of Aubrey, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, of Carstairs, Alberta, Canada.
Most of the contestants struggled with a new pen of calves that were often slow out of the chute, or kicked when the tie was being applied.
And nobody was immune, even five-time world champion Tuf Cooper who roped his calf but when he flanked him something popped in his forearm and he had to get help to take care of his horse and help him from the arena.
Defending world champion Haven Meged was able to at least complete his run with a 9.0 but as these calves make more runs throughout the week those times might finally come down. And the hottest roper in the world, Shad Mayfield, also missed his calf and will fail to pad his commanding lead in the world standings.
The new pen of calves is a direct result because of the COVID-19 virus according to Apache roper Bryson Sechrist, another cowboy who failed to post a qualified time.
“This is the first time these calves have been run, so it’s been tough today,” he said. “Right now, with these calves it’s a crap shoot; you don’t know what they are going to do.”
The layoff was also tough on the contestants, especially ones like Sechrist who won a big check at San Angelo and was high in the world standings early in the season.
“I got that big check and then the virus hit and that layoff just destroyed the momentum and made it hard to come back,” he said. “I’m going to Guymon and that’s it. Time to go to work.”
That means he and dependable 10-year-old mount Spider Man are skipping the other big rodeos this week in Sikeston, Mo., and North Platte, Neb., and sticking around to see what happens at the Rangers Rodeo.
Steer wrestling was a much different story as Cade Goodman jumped into the lead with a 3.8, a time that could stand up throughout the rodeo unless somebody challenges the arena record of 3.4.
Will Lummus, a WNFR veteran, moved into second with a 4.4 but he will face plenty of top challengers in the coming four days.
While tonight’s performance has that special $5 Carload price, if you plan to attend the other three nights, save money by getting advance tickets for just $12. If you wait to purchase tickets at the gate the price will be $15 on Thursday and Friday and $20 on championship Saturday.
Those advance tickets can be purchased at any EZ-GO Store, Crutcher’s for the West, Atwood’s and from any Lawton Ranger.