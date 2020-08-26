CACHE — Cache High school softball team lost a district game at home Tuesday to Weatherford by a score of 5-2.
Kyla Bonnerans pitched the entire game giving up 3 earned runs. Neely Watkins did her part at the plate, going 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Cache (8-8) is now 2 -2 in district play and will go on the road to face rival Elgin on Thursday.
City softball teams go 0-3 on Tuesday
All three softball teams representing Lawton Public Schools suffered defeat Tuesday night.
Eisenhower dropped its first district loss of the season in a 5-2 loss to District 5A-1 leader Carl Albert on the road. District bunkmate MacArthur lost a 10-5 decision to Altus. One night after suffering a home loss against city rival Eisenhower, the Lawton High Wolverines were no match for Edmond Deer Creek, 7-2.
All three teams will again be in action on Thursday night. Ike hosts Duncan at 5 p.m., MacArthur heads to Chickasha and LHS hosts Edmond Memorial.
Sterling has offensive explosion in win
STERLING — No. 7 Sterling hit Geronimo pitchers for 15 hits in a 11-3 win Thursday. Shelby Spence and Aubree Smith each had home runs, while Ashlyn Clift was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Emma Nunley was 2 for 3.
On Friday, Sterling beat Elgin 6-5 as Nunley and Makayla Curry each had two hits while Spence had 2 RBIs.
Morgan Curry got the win in each game.
Sterling (9-2) heads to the Depew tournament on Thursday.
— The Constitution staff