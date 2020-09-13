Cache 20, Plainview 0
;Pla;Cac
First downs;11;18
Rushing (Att.-Yds);37-137;42-261
Passes(Com-Att.-Int);0-7-1;8-13-1
Pass Yds;0;104
Punts;3-23.3;3-21.3
Fumbles (Tot-Lost);4-2;1-1
Penalties;7-62;9-80
Plain’vw;0;0;0;0;—;0
Cache;0;12;8;0;—;0
How they scored:
Cache—Kynel Daniels 21 run (Eli Angiel kick), 8:32, 2nd.
Cache—Angiel 29 field goal, 0:35, 2nd.
Cache—Safety, Plainview back tackled in end zone, 0:24, 2nd.
Cache—Hunter Glenn 1 run (Daniels run), 3:47, 3rd.
Individual leaders
RUSHING: Plainview—Norman 5-57; Young 12-55; Pickens 7-34; Pearson 6-19; Winchester 6-minus-21; Team 1-minus-7. Cache—Daniels 24-198; Harper 3-29; Toms 3-16; Glenn 3-2; Tate 4-0; Niedo 1-2; Angiel 3-10; Mayue 1-4.
PASSING (Com-Att-Int.-Yds): Plainview—Winchester 0-6-1-0; Pearson 0-1-0-0. Cache—Glenn 8-13-1-104.
RECEIVING: Plainview—None. Cache—Niedo 3-39; Tate 3-33; Wise 1-16; Hood 1-4.