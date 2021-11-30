Man catches girl tossed from window as St. Louis apartment burns The Associated Press Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS — A neighbor caught a 3-year-old girl tossed by her mother from a second-floor window Monday morning as flames spread inside an apartment building in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.Arnez Merriweather, 30, caught the girl as he stood outside the Hillvale Apartments at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Apartment Neighbor St. Louis Building Industry City Planning Girl Neighborhood Window Burn Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists