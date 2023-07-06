President Biden used to be leery of the term “Bidenomics” and once joked: “ I don’t know what the hell that is.”

But last week, he embraced that shorthand for his economic agenda — albeit on his own terms, and ones that are most favorable to his reelection campaign. Speaking Wednesday in Chicago, he defined Bidenomics as the reversal of four decades of “trickle-down economics” that prioritized the interests of the wealthy over the middle class.