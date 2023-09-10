Today is Sunday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2023. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 10, 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The proceedings would become a watershed moment in the discussion of sexual harassment when Anita Hill, a law professor who had previously worked under Thomas, came forward with allegations against him.
On this date:
In 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council in Virginia.
In 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”
In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.