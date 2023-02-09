Today in History Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2023. There are 331 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Feb. 9, 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.On this date:In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.In 1942, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year.— Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Contemporary History History Armed Forces Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists