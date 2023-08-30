Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border enforcement plan was a bad idea from the start, and the longer his cruel folly drags on, the worse it gets for Texas taxpayers, border communities and the migrants who arrive at our doorstep, some seeking asylum, some in search of work and better lives.

Two-and-a-half years after Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, Texas has appropriated nearly $10 billion in tax money and deployed thousands of state troopers and National Guard members in its legally questionable effort to deter unauthorized migrants.