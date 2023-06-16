For the first time in history, a former president of the United States entered a courtroom Tuesday to face charges of willfully retaining classified government documents and hiding them from investigators who demanded their return.

In the Miami federal courthouse, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment. America needed to see this. But in the age of an instantaneous 24-hour news cycle and real-time social media, the public didn’t see any of it. A monumental historical event went visually unrecorded.