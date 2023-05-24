The Congressional Budget Office has just released its latest projection for the next ten years.

“In the agency’s updated projections, annual deficits nearly double over the next decade, reaching $2.7 trillion in 2033 ... As a result of those deficits, debt held by the public also increases in CBO’s projections, from 98% of GDP at the end of this year to 119% at the end of 2033.”

