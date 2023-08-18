Here’s the thing about Donald Trump: He’s not a real mobster, just a mouthy blowhard who plays one on TV. A trust-fund preppie surrounded by bodyguards all his life — bodyguards and lawyers, not gangsters and hit men. It’s a good bet the big man himself has never so much as had a fistfight. Never even played a contact sport. He’s a country club bully and notorious golf cheat.

So when he tries to intimidate people — judges, prosecutors, witnesses, whomever — it’s always over the telephone or in ALL CAPS social media posts in the middle of the night, weasel-worded to preserve deniability.