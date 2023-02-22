Election 2024 Haley

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday in Urbandale, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

The Republican Party’s newest presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, introduced herself by showcasing her roots as a child of immigrants.

Haley’s family, originally from India, immigrated to the United States in 1969 and settled in a small, segregated town, Bamberg, South Carolina, where she was born three years later.