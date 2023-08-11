Bochy's Return Baseball

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy walks to the field before the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday in Oakland, Calif. Now guiding the Rangers, Bochy returns Friday to San Francisco where he remains beloved for helping bring the city its first World Series championship since moving West in 1958 with an improbable title won against Texas in 2010 — then two more in 2012 and ‘14 in a stretch that became the Giants’ every-other-year magic.

SAN FRANCISCO — Bruce Bochy landed in San Francisco on Sunday night with plenty of sunlight left to recognize his old surroundings and ponder the fond memories.

And three World Series trophies.

