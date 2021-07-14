ANADARKO — A 23-year-old Anadarko man already charged with drug trafficking also is accused of first-degree murder after investigators discovered fentanyl-laced drugs caused the death of a Caddo County man in January.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Friday for Sentrell Damone Johnson for first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Johnson is accused of selling the dose of counterfeit M-30s laced with fentanyl that caused the Jan. 19 death of Colton Wright, 22, Cement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wright was found dead by his family members in the bathroom at his home. Evidence at the scene, including foil with residue and a straw, led investigators to believe he’d died from an overdose. A search of the Cement and Anadarko areas led to people with information about illegal drug movements leading to his death.
A witness said Wright had been abusing M-30s for about a month. Each person interviewed led investigators further into the web of information about the illicit drug trade. Investigators said it would soon lead to Johnson and his girlfriend, Alyssa Marie Nimsey.
When one person was pulled over after leaving the couple’s house, which was under surveillance, investigators seized 38 M-30 tablets. An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson and Nimsey.
Johnson told investigators he’d been staying with Nimsey and had posted Snapchat messages about selling M-30 tablets, the affidavit states. He admitted to selling Wright a pill for $30 on Jan. 18. He said the pill was from a batch he’d bought out of Lawton and said a few pills “weren’t good.”
Nimsey confirmed Johnson’s story, according to the affidavit.
In April, investigators received the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. In it, Wright’s cause of death was identified as “acute Fentanyl toxicity.”
Johnson and Nimsey, 19, of Anadarko, were each charged Jan. 27 with trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. Johnson and Nimsey have been out on $500,000 bond. Nimsey is scheduled for her preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. Johnson’s preliminary hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
Records indicate Johnson was returned to Caddo County custody on Monday. He has yet to make his initial appearance.