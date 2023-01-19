Altus Air Force Base, Southwest Technology Center: A partnership to last

The “Grow Your Own Mechanic” (GYOM) logo, inspired by the 1940’s ‘Rosie the Riveter’ advertisements, displayed on a plane inside Hangar 33 in Altus on Jan. 11. GYOM is a Federal Aviation Part 147-certified program which has given employment opportunities to more than 170 employees in the 97th Maintenance Group at Altus Air Force Base.

 U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed

Commanders from across Altus Air Force Base joined leadership from Southwest Technology Center in Altus, Oklahoma for a luncheon and tour of the school on Jan. 11. The relationship between SWTC and AAFB is one that spans over two decades and has only grown in depth and scale since the doors of the school opened to students in 1988.

Today, programs like “Grow Your Own Mechanic,” EMT training and the aviation maintenance courses directly benefit AAFB in many ways. From educating and training more than 170 “Grow Your Own Mechanic” students who now work in the 97th Maintenance Group to training AAFB’s fire department in life saving skills for emergency response, SWTC continues to have an impact in developing Airmen and civilian employees at Altus Air Force Base.