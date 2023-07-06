AAFB celebrates 100 years of air refueling

A KC-135 Stratotanker lowers the boom for a KC-46 Pegasus during the air refueling centennial flyover, June 27. The aircraft flew over Oklahoma and Texas landmarks to commemorate 100 years of air refueling.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed

The 54th and 56th Air Refueling Squadrons memorialized the centennial anniversary of air refueling with an in-air refueling flyover demonstration over Texas and Oklahoma landmarks, June 27.

The flight consisted of three separate air refueling maneuvers over Oklahoma City, the Texas State Capitol and Randolph Air Force Base, Texas.

