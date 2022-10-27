Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Sparky, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron fire safety mascot, gives a high-five to L. Mendel Rivers Elementary students at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 12, 2022. Sparky, the dog, is a mascot created in 1951 to help spread fire safety awareness to children.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson

Firefighters from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron help increase fire safety awareness by training during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 11-14, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Fire Prevention Week was created in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association after the Great Chicago Fire, and this year marks the 100th anniversary of the annual observance with the campaign “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”