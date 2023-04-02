MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Saturday.

Megill (1-0) started in place of Justin Verlander, who went on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle hours before New York’s 5-3 win on opening day.

