MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Saturday.
Megill (1-0) started in place of Justin Verlander, who went on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle hours before New York’s 5-3 win on opening day.
Verlander’s injury, which the Mets believe is minor, sidelined the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team. He signed an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December after winning the 2022 World Series with Houston.
Megill, the Mets’ opening-day starter last year while subbing for injured ace Jacob deGrom, was recalled from the minors Friday to fill in again and allowed six hits, two runs and two walks.
The game was tied 2-all when Jeff McNeil led off the fifth with a double against Andrew Nardi (0-1). On the play, third baseman Jean Segura and shortstop Joey Wendle collided in left field trying to secure the ball. Alonso’s ensuing double made it 3-2.
Red Sox 9, Orioles 8
BOSTON — Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth, giving the Boston Red Sox a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Duvall had four hits and five RBIs.
Baltimore stole five bases and became the first team to steal 10 in its first two games since at least 1901. Jorge Mateo swiped two, and Cedric Mullins, Ryan McKenna and Austin Hays one each.
Mullins hit a three-run homer, Ryan Mountcastle had a two-run shot and the Orioles tagged Chris Sale for seven runs over three innings in his first Fenway Park start since 2021.
Baltimore led 8-7 when McKenna dropped Masataka Yoshida’s routine fly. Duvall lined hit shot just over the Green Monster against Félix Bautista (0-1).
Hays went 5 for 5 with a solo shot for the Orioles, who won Thursday’s opener 10-9 after opening a six-run lead.
Baltimore took a 7-1 lead on Mullins homer before Boston rallied behind Duvall, who fell a single shy of the cycle. Rafael Devers had three hits and Alex Verdugo a two-homer homer for the Red Sox, who cut it to 8-7 in the seventh on Duvall’s RBI double.
Giants 7, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Game 2 didn’t go according to plan.
Clarke Schmidt struggled in his season debut in the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Giants on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings allowing five hits, three runs, walking one and striking out five.
The 27-year-old navigated through the first inning smoothly — allowing a walk but striking out two — displaying his newly developed cutter seven out of 19 pitches in the frame, however, it was rough sailing from there on out.
The right-hander threw 31 pitches in the second and then was bombarded in the fourth with a solo shot from Joc Pederson and a two-run blast from Brandon Crawford that gave the Giants a 3-2 lead and knocked him out of the game.
The Yankees’ bats didn’t go down quietly, registering 10 hits — and rallying late to make things interesting — but they had a lot of help from the Giants’ defense. The Bombers’ first run of the afternoon came when San Francisco’s starter Alex Cobb (3 2/3 IP, four hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts) fielded a comebacker from Giancarlo Stanton — who later hit his first homer of the season in the third — and tossed it away into center field, allowing Aaron Judge to score.
Cincinnati Reds 6, Pirates 2
CINCINNATI — Jake Fraley came off the bench to hit a three-run homer, Kevin Newman had a two-run shot against his former team and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Saturday.
Jonathan India added a solo homer and Nick Lodolo overcame a challenging first inning as Cincinnati snapped an eight-losing streak to Pittsburgh that dated to last season, when both teams lost 100 games.
Fraley’s second career pinch-hit homer in the sixth off right-hander Chase De Jong reached the visitors’ bullpen down the right-field line.
The only timer violation in the game led to Pittsburgh first baseman Carlos Santana leading off the fifth with an automatic strike against him.
Lodolo (1-0) needed 109 pitches to navigate five innings. The Pirates reached the second-year lefty for seven hits and two runs. He finished with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Rays 12, Tigers 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Zach Eflin is off to a nice start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Tampa Bay Rays history, pitching five strong innings and getting lots of offensive support in a 12-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rays, who scored seven times in the third inning to ruin right-hander Spencer Turnbull’s first major league outing for the Tigers since June 4, 2021.
Jose Siri and Josh Lowe each contributed two-run doubles in the third off Turnbull (0-1), who allowed seven runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings after missing the second half of 2021 and all of 2022 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Eflin (1-0) began last season in Philadelphia’s rotation, but helped the Phillies reach the World Series as part of the bullpen after being sidelined more than two months with a right knee bruise. His $40 million, three-year deal with the Rays surpassed the $35 million, five-year contract the club gave Wilson Álvarez before its inaugural 1998 season.
The right-hander, who turns 29 next week, allowed one run and three hits in a 74-pitch debut. He yielded a RBI single in the fourth to Miguel Cabrera, who moved ahead of Ichiro Suzuki for sole possession of 23rd place on the all-time hits list with 3,090.
Twins 2, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonny Gray pitched five scoreless innings in a combined four-hitter, Jose Miranda had an RBI single, Kyle Farmer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Saturday.
Gray (1-0) allowed three hits and had a strikeout and four walks, all of which came in full-count situations. Relievers Jorge Alcala, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Lopez held the Royals scoreless. Thielbar struck out three, and Lopez got his first save of the year.
Miranda singled to center in the first to score Byron Buxton. Farmer came on as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and hit a sacrifice fly to center, also scoring Buxton.
Christian Vázquez went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Buxton also had two hits.
In his Royals debut, Jordan Lyles (0-1) threw 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Angels 13, A’s 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels scored 11 times in the third inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-1 on Saturday, spoiling the major league debut of pitcher Shintaro Fujinami.
Shohei Ohtani had two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Gio Urshela, Jake Lamb and rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe drove in two runs apiece to help the Angels avoid an 0-2 start for the second consecutive season.
Ramón Laureano homered off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (1-0).
Fujinami, who signed a one-year, free-agent deal with Oakland after spending the past 10 seasons with the Hanshin Tigers, was part of the same draft class in Japan as Ohtani in 2012. Fujinami breezed through the first two innings, then fell apart.
Braves 7, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, while consistently reaching 99 mph, leading the Braves to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Olson began the game with back-to-back solo shots, and Marcell Ozuna added one later for Atlanta — all off Josiah Gray, who allowed the most homers in the majors last season.
Olson’s second drive of the day came in the seventh inning off Thaddeus Ward, a reliever making his major league debut. Olson produced 34 homers and 103 RBIs for NL East champion Atlanta in 2022.
