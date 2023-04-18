Police reports for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Domestic incident, 404 SW 23rd PlaceDomestic incident, 5203 NW AshTheft/larceny, 715 SW RooseveltDomestic incident, 100 S. Railroad StreetTheft/larceny, 2619 Cache RoadTheft/larceny, 2005 ElmDomestic incident, 422 SW 80thTheft of vehicle, 422 NW 54thVandalism, 914 SW Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists