Police reports for Sept. 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 604 SW 11th.Larceny, 7010 NW Taylor.Arson, 1216 NW 31st.Auto theft, 3401 SW 11th.Vandalism, 2808 NW 52nd.Larceny, 402 SW 13th.Larceny, 16 W. Lee.Auto theft, 1901 NW Euclid.Drug possession, 8607 SE Flower Mound.DUI, Southwest 17th Street and G Avenue.Vandalism, 6505 NW Oak. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.