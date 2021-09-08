Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 2245 NW 40th.
Property damage, 1211 W. Lee.
Burglary, 2206 W. Gore.
Larceny, 2217 NW 28th.
Narcotics trafficking, marijuana possession, obstructing police, Northwest 9th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 6808 NW Surreywood Circle.
Marijuana possession, resisting police, Southwest 16th Street and A Avenue.
Obstructing police, Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road.
Incident, 1103 W. Lee.