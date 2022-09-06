Police reports for Sept. 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft of vehicle, 3 SE Interstate.Drunkenness, 6443 NW Compass.Theft, 6106 Cache Road.Trespass, 407 NW 3rd.Narcotics, 8607 SE Flower Mound.Theft of vehicle, 1002 NW Hilltop.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Burglary, 2703 NE 9th.Theft, 1525 Cache Road.Trespass, 3134 Cache Road.Theft, 2416 SW G.Burglary, West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 38th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Police Crime Criminal Law Following Burglary Offense Lawton Police Department Report Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists