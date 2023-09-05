Police reports for Sept. 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 916 NW Euclid.Drunk driving, 902 NW Fort Sill Boulevard.Trespass, 816 SE 40th.Drunkenness, 7516 SW Forest.Vandalism, 507 SW Park.Fraud, 4320 NW Pollard.Theft of vehicle, 403 SW Summit.Burglary, 2804 SW J.Larceny, 2401 Cache.Larceny, 2232 NW Sheridan.Burglary, 1229 NW Logan.Found property, 1110 SE 45th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists