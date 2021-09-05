Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police trespassing, 2610 Cache Road.
Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1708 SW 6th.
Disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, resisting police, Northwest 21st Street and Elm Avenue.
Assault and battery on an emergency medical technician, resisting police, 3401 W. Gore.
Petit larceny, 2419 NW 7th.
Disorderly conduct, 4017 Cache Road.
Robbery, 60 NW 24th.
Resisting police, 100 S. Rail Road.
DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and E. Gore.