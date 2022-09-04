Police reports for Sept. 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 2809 NW 35th Place.Disorderly conduct, 3144 Cache Road.Larceny, 200 SW C.Auto theft, 1906 NW Glenn.Vandalism, 1401 SW B.Larceny, 1344 NW Ash.Larceny, 2407 NW 23rd.Larceny, 1208 NW Baldwin.Auto theft, 4519 SE Avalon.Vandalism, 4226 SE Bedford Drive.Larceny, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Morningside Drive.DUI, Northwest 23rd Street and Cache Road.Drug possession, Northwest 67th Street and W. Gore.Drug possession, 1202 SW E. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists