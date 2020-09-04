Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 30 SW 13th.
Property damage, 1004½ SW H.
Petit larceny, 2309 SW Jefferson.
Trespassing, 1203 W. Lee.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
