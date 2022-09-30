Police reports for Sept. 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Interstate 44 and Cache Road.Auto theft, 3011 E. Gore.DUI, 1300 NW Elm.Larceny, 6701 Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 2601 SW D.Auto theft, 2425 SW D.Disorderly conduct, 100 S. Railroad.Burglary, 1505 NW Columbia.Larceny, 821 NW 33rd.Auto theft, 1807 NW Irwin.Larceny, 1514 NW Taft.Burglary, 2206 NW Hoover.Larceny, 7109 SW Cherokee Circle. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists