Police reports for Sept. 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 2813 NW Lincoln.Arson, 210 NW Ferris.Larceny, 604 SW Summit.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1301 SW Jefferson.Larceny, 1608 NW 38th.Larceny, 2209 NW 25th.Larceny, 2113 NW Bell.Larceny, 902 W. Lee.Vandalism, 1912 NW Ozmun.Pornography, 2001 NW Baldwin.Pornography, 1608 SW Texas.Auto theft, 1717 SW 14th.Larceny, 1902 SW Washington.Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists