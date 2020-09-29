Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, 2309 NW Lindy.
Marijuana possession, West Gore Boulevard and 38th Street.
DUI, 1506 NW Andrew.
Auto theft, 503 SW H.
Property damage, 2202 SW B.
Property damage, Northwest 3rd Street and Columbia Avenue.
Property damage, 426 SW 80th.
Property damage, 1510 SW D.
Incident, 664 SW Bishop.
Property damage, 7402 NW Sun Blvd.
Auto theft, 3801 SW 11th.
DUI, Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road.
Obstructing police, Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road.
Burglary, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd.
Robbery, 4625 W. Gore.
Petit larceny, 2106 W. Gore.
Trespassing, 2306 W. Gore.
Larceny, 802 SE 3rd.
Larceny, 1707 SW 6th.
Burglary, 4812 NW Lindy.