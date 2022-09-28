Police reports for Sept. 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 21st Street and E Avenue.Burglary, 3111 NW Liberty.Larceny, 2510 SW H.Larceny, 1711 NW Bell.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Larceny, 5810 NW Briarwood Drive.Larceny, 1205 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1614 SW Pennsylvania.Burglary, 1920 Cache Road.Vandalism, 4414 SW Mesquite Drive.Larceny, 801 NE Rogers Lane.Larceny, 202 E. Lee.Pornography, 1916 NW Elm.Burglary, 210 SW Texas.Trespassing, 3164 Cache Road.Drug possession, Northwest 67th Street and Rogers Lane. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists