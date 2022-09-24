Police reports for Sept. 25, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 907 SW 7th.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Auto theft, 4603 NW Lindy.Auto theft, 1462 NW 40th.Larceny, 1733 NW Cherry.Burglary, 602 SW 23rd Place.Larceny, 809 NW 53rdLarceny, 4204 SE Elmhurst.Burglary, 3501 E. Gore.Larceny, 6453 Cache Road.Burglary, 907 SW 7th.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 2202 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.Larceny, 907 SW 7th.Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.Larceny, 1408 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larceny, 1607 SW Wisconsin.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Burglary, 907 SW 7th.DUI, Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 100 S. Rail Road.Drug possession, Northwest 23rd Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 2123 NW Columbia.Aggravated assault, 2304 E. Gore.Burglary, 221 SE Park.Larceny, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Larceny, 1708 NW Elm.Aggravated assault, 2210 NW Hoover.Burglary, 3801 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 36 NW 29th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists