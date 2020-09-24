Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 610 SW J.
DUI with drugs, West Gore Boulevard and 56th Street.
Theft of copper, 1201 Cache Road.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 610 SW J.
DUI with drugs, West Gore Boulevard and 56th Street.
Theft of copper, 1201 Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.