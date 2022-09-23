Police reports for Sept. 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 1601 Cache Road.Larceny, 1317 W. Lee.Larceny, 1709 SE Jarman.Burglary, 7018 SW Chaucer Drive.Larceny, 4535 SE Avalon.Disorderly conduct, No. 6 S. Rail Road.Disorderly conduct, 2504 SW Latham.Larceny, 406 NW 56th.Larceny, 309 NW 2nd.Burglary, 1216 SW 26th Place.Auto theft, 1509 NW Arlington.Auto theft, 1442 NW 22nd.Larceny, 2709 NW Mobley Road.Burglary, 2116 Fort Sil Blvd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists