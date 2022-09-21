Police reports for Sept. 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1211 SW Pennsylvania.Larceny, 403 NW 55th.Auto theft, Northwest 17th Street and Smith Avenue.Vandalism, 2302 SW B.Larceny, 1505 SW 11th.Drug possession, 6308 NW Oak.Drug possession, 2612 SW 26th Place.Auto theft, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Larceny, 1912 NW Hoover.Burglary, 7508 NW Grensted Lane. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists