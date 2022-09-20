Police reports for Sept. 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics/drug Laws, Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue.Theft, 1906 SW C.Local ordinance, 1600 blk SW Wisconsin.Burglary, 1615 NW 36th.Theft, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.Theft, 1 NW 67th.Burglary, 1925 NW Sheridan Road.Arson, 1516 NW Dearborn.Weapons law violations, Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Logan Avenue.Drunk driving, Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 67th Street.Burglary, 622 SW Bishop Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists