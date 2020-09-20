Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2902 NW Tomlin Circle.
Burglary, 4679 NW Ozmun.
Incident, 305 SW Monroe.
Incident, Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue.
Incident, 1813 SW Driftwood Drive.
Incident, 7515 Palomino Drive.
Incident, 1701 NW 43rd.
Incident, 2509 NW 28th.
Incident, 2102 NW 10th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Disorderly conduct, 4513 W. Lee.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2002 NW 23rd.