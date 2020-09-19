Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2902 NW Tomlin Circle.

Burglary, 4679 NW Ozmun.

Incident, 305 SW Monroe.

Incident, Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue.

Incident, 1813 SW Driftwood Drive.

Incident, 7515 Palomino Drive.

Incident, 1701 NW 43rd.

Incident, 2509 NW 28th.

Incident, 2102 NW 10th.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Disorderly conduct, 4513 W. Lee. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

