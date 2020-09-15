Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 3313 NW Atlanta.
Destroying evidence, Southwest 24th Street and G Avenue.
Larceny, No. 5 SE I.
Resisting police, 1718 SW 12th.
Burglary, 2612 W. Lee.
Property damage, 622 SW Bishop.
Burglary, 1311 W. Lee.
Auto theft, 2309 NW 38th.
Burglary, 1413 W. Lee.
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 1547 NW 43rd.
Auto theft, 3802 NW Dearborn.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 11th Street and D Avenue.