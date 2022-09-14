Police reports for Sept. 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road.Liquor law violations, 1512 NW Bell.Burglary, 302 SW Park.Larceny, 711 NW Dearborn.Vandalism, 1230 SW New York.Burglary, 2505 NW 82nd.Burglary, 2801 W. Lee.Larceny, 1912 SW D.Auto theft, 2114 SW Jefferson.DUI, 2609 W. Lee.Larceny, 704 SW 11th.Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1101 SW E.Burglary, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Vandalism, 1603 SW Jefferson. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists