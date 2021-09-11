Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1002½ SW Monroe.
Larceny, 1604 SW Washington.
Petit larceny, 6807 W. Gore.
Disturbing the peace, 810 SW Summit.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
