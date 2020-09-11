Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Robbery, 3134 Cache Road.
Burglary, 1303 SW C.
Auto theft, 1718 SW 12th.
Assault and battery, 2501 SW E.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
