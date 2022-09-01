Police reports for Sept. 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.Vandalism, 102 NE Arlington Drive.Vandalism, 2504 SW Jefferson.Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.Larceny, 3821 NW Meadowbrook Drive.Burglary, 1401 SW Wisconsin.Larceny, 610 SW 52nd.Robbery, 200 NW 2nd.Burglary, 4311 NW Ridgecrest Drive.Vandalism, 1116 NW Bell. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists